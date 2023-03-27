Astros general manager Dana Brown told reporters Monday that Altuve (thumb) could be placed on the 60-day injured list, Michael Connor of 790 Sports Houston reports.
Brown told reporters that they will decide if Altuve will head to the 60-day IL on Tuesday. The infielder is going to miss at least two months after undergoing surgery on his fractured right thumb, and a placement on the 60-day list would open up a 40-man roster spot for Houston. It would also mean that he can't come back until June, but that seems like Altuve's most likely ETA to rejoin the Houston lineup.
