Altuve (knee) hit in the batting cage Saturday and could return during the Astros' upcoming homestand, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Altuve has been steadily progressing in recent games as he continues to work his way back from a right knee sprain. The 30-year-old ran earlier in the week before taking swings Saturday. Manager Dusty Baker was optimistic that Altuve could return during the homestand that runs from Tuesday in Texas through Sunday in Arizona.