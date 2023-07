Astros manager Dusty Baker said there's a chance Altuve (oblique) could be activated Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Yordan Alvarez (oblique) is also a possibility for Wednesday's series finale against the Rangers. Altuve landed on the injured list July 6 due to left oblique soreness, but he's been doing baseball activities without issue for the last week or so and will apparently be allowed to skip a minor-league rehab assignment.