Astros' Jose Altuve: Cranks 10th homer

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Houston's 9-3 victory over the Angels on Friday.

It was the first long ball in three games for Altuve since he came off the disabled list with a knee injury, giving him 10 on the season. He looks healthy and ready to build on the fantastic .329/.391/.469 slash line he's posted through 420 at-bats in 2018.