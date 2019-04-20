Astros' Jose Altuve: Cranks eighth homer

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

He went back-to-back with Alex Bregman in the first inning, giving Justin Verlander all the offense he would need. Altuve now has eight homers in 19 games to begin 2019 after smacking only 13 all of last year, but that power display has come at a price -- the 28-year-old has only stolen one base in two attempts so far.