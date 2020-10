Altuve went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and a single in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Altuve hit a solo homer in the first inning off Jesus Luzardo. The 30-year-old hit the ball a whopping 440 feet. The veteran is now hitting 5-for-12 with three RBI in this series as the Astros look to close out the Athletics in Game 4.