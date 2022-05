Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, double and an additional run in a 5-2 win against Texas on Sunday.

Altuve led off the bottom of the first with his ninth home run and tacked on a double and run in the third inning. Following a sluggish April, the 32-year-old has been hot throughout May with a .343/.403/.757 slash line, eight home runs, 18 runs and 11 RBI.