Astros' Jose Altuve: Day off Sunday

Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.

Altuve will receive a rare day off Sunday as the Astros opt to start Marwin Gonzalez at second base. Houston has Monday off, so look for Altuve to return to action Tuesday against the White Sox.

