Altuve left Tuesday's game against the Marlins due to a left knee contusion, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After fouling the first pitch of Tuesday's game off his left leg, Altuve remained in the game to finish his at-bat, logged an infield single and was replaced at second base by Mauricio Dubon. X-rays on Altuve's knee came back negative, and the 33-year-old second baseman should be considered day-to-day going forward.