Astros' Jose Altuve: Delivers 13th stolen base

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a walk, double, run scored and stolen base Saturday against the White Sox.

Altuve was relatively quiet given that the Astros scored 12 runs, though he did manage to steal his 13th base of the season. While it will be difficult for him to record his fourth constitutive 30-steal season, he has recorded 11 of his 13 stolen bases since May 20.

More News
Our Latest Stories