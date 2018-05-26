Astros' Jose Altuve: Delivers breakthrough hit Friday
Altuve went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Indians.
The final score made the game look like a laugher, but the Astros trailed 2-0 entering the eighth inning and were in need of a spark that Altuve provided. With just two hits in his last 16 at-bats, Altuve faced tough lefty Andrew Miller and turned on a first-pitch slider, doubling down the left field line to plate two runners. By the lofty standards Altuve has set for himself, he's having a down year, but he's still hitting above .300 and very capable of delivering hits in a key moment.
