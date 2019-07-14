Astros' Jose Altuve: Delivers in extras

Altuve went 4-for-6 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Altuve doubled in George Springer in the 11th inning then scored on a Myles Straw single, giving the Astros the cushion needed to win. With the four hits, Altuve added 10 points to his average and is now batting .266.