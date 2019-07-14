Astros' Jose Altuve: Delivers in extras

Altuve went 4-for-6 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Altuve doubled in George Springer in the 11th inning then scored on a Myles Straw single, giving the Astros the cushion needed to win. With the four hits, Altuve added 10 points to his average and is now batting .266.

More News
Our Latest Stories