Astros' Jose Altuve: Delivers insurance run
Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.
The Astros' offense has scuffled to start the season, leaving bushels of runners on base, but the team's stars did just enough to eke out a home-opening win. Alex Bregman had a two-out RBI in the third, Carlos Correa bashed a solo home run in the fourth, and Altuve delivered a run-scoring double in the seventh to support Collin McHugh's quality start. Altuve has put together two consecutive multi-hit games, raising his season average to .258.
