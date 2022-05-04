The Astros announced that Altuve was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning with right groin soreness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs before departing.

The injury occurred when Altuve fouled a ball off his groin region during his fourth-inning plate appearance. Though he appeared to be in pain when the play occurred, he stayed in the game and proceeded to record a base hit before coming around to score. Though Altuve appears to have avoided a major injury, the fact that he returned earlier this week from a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring issue means that the Astros could take some extra caution with him.