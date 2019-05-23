Astros' Jose Altuve: Does everything but play

Altuve (hamstring) ran in the outfield, ran the bases, hit, took groundballs and performed agility drills Wednesday, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve did just about every baseball activity but play in a game, and that should be coming soon. "Jose is in a good place," manager AJ Hinch said. "We have a plan. We will see whether he needs more (non-game work) or whether he is going to get more toward competition." Altuve could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, which would put him in line for a return early next week.