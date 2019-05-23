Astros' Jose Altuve: Does everything but play
Altuve (hamstring) ran in the outfield, ran the bases, hit, took groundballs and performed agility drills Wednesday, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Altuve did just about every baseball activity but play in a game, and that should be coming soon. "Jose is in a good place," manager AJ Hinch said. "We have a plan. We will see whether he needs more (non-game work) or whether he is going to get more toward competition." Altuve could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, which would put him in line for a return early next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.