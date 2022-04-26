Altuve (hamstring) took part in all running drills prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

In addition to getting in some sprinting work, Altuve also tested out his strained left hamstring by moving around side-to-side. The second baseman also performed fielding drills a day earlier, so he appears to be making good progress in his recovery from the injury. He could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list this weekend when first eligible.