Astros' Jose Altuve: Doing what he do
Altuve had one of the Astros' three hits in Sunday's 3-1 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.
It was a frustrating night for the entire Houston lineup, which was the object of Bartolo Colon's perfect game through seven innings. Altuve eventually got on base in the ninth via a single, the 21st base hit of the season for the AL's reigning MVP and MLB's batting champion in 2017. He has at least one hit in 14 of 16 games played while reaching base safely in 15, supporting a .344 batting average and .406 on-base percentage to open the 2018 season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...