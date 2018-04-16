Astros' Jose Altuve: Doing what he do

Altuve had one of the Astros' three hits in Sunday's 3-1 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

It was a frustrating night for the entire Houston lineup, which was the object of Bartolo Colon's perfect game through seven innings. Altuve eventually got on base in the ninth via a single, the 21st base hit of the season for the AL's reigning MVP and MLB's batting champion in 2017. He has at least one hit in 14 of 16 games played while reaching base safely in 15, supporting a .344 batting average and .406 on-base percentage to open the 2018 season.