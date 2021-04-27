Altuve went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored during Monday's win over the Mariners.
In his return after testing positive for COVID-19, Altuve had himself a solid night at the plate, including his third double of the season. Across 12 games this year, the 30-year-old is slashing .347/.400/.469 with one home run.
