Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in a 7-5 win Tuesday over Texas.

Altuve recorded the first hit of the game off Martin Perez when he led off the fourth inning with a single and then came around to score. In the next inning, he doubled in a run and stole third base before scoring on a sacrifice fly. It was his sixth multi-hit game in his last nine outings. Since the All-Star break, he's produced a .325/.366/.494 line in 82 plate appearances.