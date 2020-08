Altuve went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Rockies.

After dropping in the Astros' order briefly, Altuve hit second in both of the team's games at Coors Field. He delivered two multi-hit games, with his double Thursday his first extra-base hit in 11 contests. Through 113 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a very uncharacteristic .190/.248/.305 line with three home runs, 15 runs scored and 12 RBI.