Astros' Jose Altuve: Dynamite in win over D-backs

Altuve went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, three runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The steal was his 16th of the year but his first since Aug. 22, and Altuve would need some kind of finish to the season to record his seventh straight 30-SB campaign. Despite his disappointing showing in that category, his .318/.386/.459 slash line is right in line with his career averages.