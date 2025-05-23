Altuve went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

Altuve hadn't gone yard since April 28 versus the Tigers, a span of 20 games without a long ball. He hit just .173 and slugged just .227 in that span, and he had gone hitless in six of his previous eight contests before Thursday's display of power against the Mariners' bullpen. It's still been a rough season for the 35-year-old, who is now batting .243 with a .666 OPS, six homers, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored, four stolen bases and six doubles across 48 contests. Despite the struggles, he continues a starting role between second base, left field and designated hitter.