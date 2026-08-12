Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits after HBP

Altuve was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants after getting hit on the foot by a pitch, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve took an 82-mph slider off his left foot in the first inning. He initially remained in the game afterward but was eventually replaced on defense in the bottom of the second. He was diagnosed with a contusion after his removal, which suggests that he avoided a fracture, though the Astros may still keep him out another game or two as a precaution.