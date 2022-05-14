Altuve exited Friday's game against the Nationals as a precaution after slipping on the grass, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve was replaced at second base by Niko Goodrum in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Astros up by five runs, circumstances which seemingly back up the idea that the team isn't particularly worried about his health. He was due for a day off Saturday anyway according to manager Dusty Baker, so the Astros can be doubly sure the veteran isn't dealing with any serious issue. Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo homer to lead off the game prior to his early exit.