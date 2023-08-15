Altuve was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins with an apparent injury, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve fouled a ball off his shin during the first inning, but stayed in the game to finish his at-bat and legged out an infield single. Mauricio Dubon entered the game in the bottom of the first inning in Altuve's place at second base. The fact Altuve was able to finish his at-bat is a good sign that his injury isn't serious, but the Astros should offer more details in the near future.