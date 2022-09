Altuve left Wednesday's game early after being hit in the elbow by a pitch, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve stayed in the game briefly after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, but was eventually replaced by Mauricio Dubon in the sixth. The Astros will take a look at Altuve's elbow and provide further updates once they receive results. For now, he should be considered day-to-day.