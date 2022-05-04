Altuve was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning after he fouled a ball off his groin area in his plate appearance a half-inning earlier, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve was in pain after the play in question, but he was able to remain in the game and complete the plate appearance, which culminated in a base hit. He came around to score his second run of the day, but the Astros apparently weren't comfortable keeping him in the game defensively. Niko Goodrum entered the game at second base as a replacement for Altuve, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener with the Tigers.