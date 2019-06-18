Astros' Jose Altuve: Expected to return Wednesday

Altuve (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Reds, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Altuve returned to the team Tuesday to be re-evaluated, and it appears he's passed with flying colors. The 29-year-old star was placed on the shelf May 11 due to a left hamstring strain, but he'll be eager to return to form after playing below his standards to kick off the 2019 campaign. Altuve is slashing .243/.329/.472 with nine homers and 21 RBI over 39 games this season.