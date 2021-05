Altuve went 1-for-6 with an RBI in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Altuve's eighth-inning single plated the game-tying run and extended his hitting streak to 15 games. The second baseman and leadoff hitter is 25-for-66 (.379) with four home runs, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored during the hit streak. His sub-par 2020 season appears to have been a minor blip, as Altuve is slashing .308/.363/.455 in 34 games.