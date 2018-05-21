Astros' Jose Altuve: Extends hit streak
Altuve went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Indians.
Altuve has responded to his first bout of adversity this season splendidly. After going 16 at-bats without a hit, the second baseman has hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-23 with three doubles and three RBI during the run. The reigning AL MVP maintains a good average and on-base percentage, but a perplexing drop in power -- just two home runs over 48 games -- has left fantasy owners wanting more.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...