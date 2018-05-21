Astros' Jose Altuve: Extends hit streak

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Indians.

Altuve has responded to his first bout of adversity this season splendidly. After going 16 at-bats without a hit, the second baseman has hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-23 with three doubles and three RBI during the run. The reigning AL MVP maintains a good average and on-base percentage, but a perplexing drop in power -- just two home runs over 48 games -- has left fantasy owners wanting more.