Astros' Jose Altuve: Eying return vs. Seattle

Altuve (knee) could begin a rehab assignment over the weekend, with the potential to return in time for Houston's series against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve traveled with the team and participated in some running prior to Friday's contest, so depending on how his knee feels Saturday, he could embark on a rehabilitation assignment over the next few days. If all goes well, expect Altuve to be activated off the 10-day disabled list early next week.