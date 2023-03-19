Altuve is expected to be out 8-to-10 weeks after being diagnosed with a fractured right thumb Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The initial fears of a broken thumb appear to have come to fruition after Altuve exited Saturday's World Baseball Classic game due to a hit-by-pitch. An eight-week absence would have the 32-year-old returning in mid-to-late May, but any hiccups during his rehab program could push his return well into June. David Hensley, Mauricio Dubon and Rylan Bannon should all be in the mix to see playing time at second base while Altuve is unavailable.