The Astros announced that Altuve underwent right thumb surgery Wednesday in Houston. General manager Dana Brown confirmed that Altuve won't be able to resume baseball activities for two months, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

Altuve fractured the thumb after he was hit by a pitch Saturday while playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. With the infielder likely out through the end of May and possibly the early part of June while he rehabs from surgery, David Hensley and Mauricio Dubon are expected to serve as the Astros' primary options at second base.