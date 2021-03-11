Altuve went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's spring game against the Marlins and is batting .143 in Grapefruit League play.

Altuve has been working hard to put his disappointing 2020 season behind him. Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, he stayed in Wednesday's game to get an extra at-bat and launched a 99.4 MPH flyout to center field. "I've been feeling good," Altuve said. "It was particular today that I wanted that extra at-bat because I was feeling good. I actually hit the ball hard in the last one. I'm just trying to do everything I can to get ready every day." The results have not been there for Altuve, but like most hitters, he preaches process over results.