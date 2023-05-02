Altuve (thumb) fielded grounders pregame at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
It appears to be the first bit of baseball activity Altuve has performed since he had surgery in late March to repair a fractured right thumb. Altuve is also slated to be examined by the doctor Tuesday to gauge his progress. Based on how that visit goes, we might get a clearer picture on his timetable.
