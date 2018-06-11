Astros' Jose Altuve: Fills box score

Altuve went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Rangers.

Altuve extended his hitting streak to eight games, with Sunday marking his fourth multi-hit game in that span. He also attempted two stolen bases and reached second base safely on one occasion to record his 10th stolen base of the season. After getting off to a sluggish start on the basepaths, he now has four stolen bases in his past eight games.