Astros' Jose Altuve: Finally, hits first homer

Altuve went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

Altuve went 101 at-bats into 2018 without hitting a homer, but finally got off the schneid with a sixth-inning no-doubter over the left field wall. It was just the fifth extra-base hit of the season for Altuve, who is slugging .374, well off the .547 career-mark he set in 2017.