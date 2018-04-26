Astros' Jose Altuve: Finally, hits first homer
Altuve went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Angels.
Altuve went 101 at-bats into 2018 without hitting a homer, but finally got off the schneid with a sixth-inning no-doubter over the left field wall. It was just the fifth extra-base hit of the season for Altuve, who is slugging .374, well off the .547 career-mark he set in 2017.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...