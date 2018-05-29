Astros' Jose Altuve: Finding power stroke

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.

Altuve had gone 24 consecutive games without a homer, but has gone yard twice in the last three games. He has extra-base hits in each of the last four games, recording two home runs, a triple and three doubles during a stretch in which he's gone an astounding 11-for-19 with seven RBI. Altuve raised his slugging 64 points (to .467) over the four-game run.

