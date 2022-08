Altuve went 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's victory over the Red Sox.

Altuve scored on a heads up play in the first inning when Yordan Alvarez grounded out to short. Altuve would finish the day 4-for-4, his second four-hit game of the year. The veteran second baseman now has six hits in 13 at-bats to start August while striking out just once. In three games this month, Altuve has improved his batting average from .270 to .280.