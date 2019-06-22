Astros' Jose Altuve: Gets back in groove

Altuve went 3-for-4 with a walk in a 4-1 loss to the Yankees on Friday.

This was Altuve's third game since being activated off the injured list, and it looks like he's adjusted to major-league pitching after going 1-for-9 in the first two games. The second baseman had been out of the lineup since May 10, so it's natural if there might be a period of adjustment to get his timing down.