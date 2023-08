Altuve is getting a planned day of rest Wednesday versus the Guardians, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Mauricio Dubon will start at second base and hit leadoff. Altuve went 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored in the Astros' win over Cleveland on Tuesday and boasts a .364/.440/.591 batting line in 25 plate appearances since he returned July 26 from a three-week absence for a left oblique injury.