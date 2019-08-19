Astros' Jose Altuve: Gets day off

Altuve is not in the lineup Monday against the Tigers, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve will get what appears to be a well-deserved day off after starting the past 25 games, slashing .352/.419/.676 with nine home runs, 20 RBI, two stolen bases and an 11:13 BB:K during that stretch. Per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Jack Mayfield is starting at the keystone and hitting eighth in place of Altuve on Monday.