Astros' Jose Altuve: Gets leadoff chance

Altuve will start at second base and bat leadoff Saturday against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alex Bregman will slide down to the No. 2 spot in the order while Altuve settles in atop the order for just the second time all season. Manager AJ Hinch hasn't indicated whether Altuve's table-setting assignment will be an extended arrangement or a one-off one, but bet on the former with George Springer (hamstring) trending toward a return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Springer has made all 47 of his starts this season out of the leadoff spot.

