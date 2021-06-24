Altuve is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve will take a seat for the first time since May 14 after he went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and an additional run in Wednesday's 13-0 trouncing of the Orioles. The Astros are in the midst of a stretch of 20 games in as many days, so manager Dusty Baker is likely just looking to manage Altuve's workload by holding him out Thursday. Robel Garcia will fill in for Altuve at second base, while center fielder Myles Straw serves as Houston's leadoff man.