Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Mariners.

For the second time in three games, Altuve led off the contest with a homer. He took the first pitch he saw from Robbie Ray to left field to give the Astros a lead they'd never relinquish Sunday. Altuve went 6-for-14 (.429) during the three-game series in Seattle, lifting his season slash line to .278/.365/.523 with 19 long balls, 36 RBI, 54 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 79 games.