Altuve went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's win over Miami.

Altuve ripped a two-run jack in the first inning for his 19th of the year. He later drew a walk and knocked a single in his first multi-hit performance since July 30. Altuve had just one home run in his previous 17 games entering Tuesday's contest. He's now slashing .281/.343/.461 with 37 extra-base hits and 59 RBI through 110 games this season.