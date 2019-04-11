Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes deep twice
Altuve went 2-for-4 with two home runs in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.
Altuve crushed two solo blasts off James Paxton for the fourth multi-home run game of his career. The 28-year-old has hit a home run in three consecutive games and has quickly alleviated any concerns about a slow start to the year. Altuve is hitting .314 with five home runs on the young season.
