Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes yard

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run and double Thursday against the Rays.

Altuve went hitless in his first two at-bats, but got things going with a solo home run in the fifth inning. He followed that up with a leadoff double in the eighth frame, but was ultimately stranded there. It's an encouraging start to the season for Altuve, who was hampered in the second half of the 2018 season with a knee injury that required offseason surgery.

More News
Our Latest Stories