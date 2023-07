Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Altuve gave the Astros some extra breathing room with his ninth-inning homer. The second baseman has gotten his bat going lately, hitting .375 (9-for-24) with three homers and eight RBI over his last six games. For the season, he's slashing .271/.370/.492 with six homers, 18 RBI, 24 runs scored and five stolen bases through 31 contests while holding down the leadoff spot when healthy.