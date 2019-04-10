Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes yard again

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI Tuesday against the Yankees.

Altuve took Jonathan Loaisiga deep in the third inning for his third home run of the season. He's hit particularly well in the Astros first homestand of the campaign, recording three multi-hit games in five chances to go along with two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored.

